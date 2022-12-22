Elbit Systems secures $36M contract to supply an F-16 mission training center to the PLAF

Dec. 22, 2022 3:43 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) on Thursday has been awarded a contract valued at ~$36M to supply four F-16 Full Mission Simulators to the Polish Air Force (PLAF).
  • The contract will be performed over a 28-month period.
  • The simulation technology at the core of the Mission Training Center enables higher quality training and improves mission readiness.
  • Elbit Systems' training solution will provide PLAF F-16 pilots with a range of skills from basic familiarity with the aircraft to advanced combat flight competencies in complex operational arenas.

