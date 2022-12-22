Himax and Useful Sensors to bring “AI Interfaces for Everyday Objects” at CES 2023
Dec. 22, 2022
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Useful Sensors will jointly showcase “AI Interfaces for Everyday Objects” endpoint AI appliances incorporating Useful Sensors’ Person Sensor and Gesture Sensor, embedded with Himax WiseEye™ Smart Image Sensing solution at CES 2023 from January 5 – 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- At CES, Himax and Useful Sensors will offer live demonstrations featuring the Smart Air Cooler, TV Hand Gesture Controller, and Face-Following Robot applications.
- “The collaboration with Useful Sensors, led by well-respected industry executive Pete Warden, is a testament not only to our capabilities, but also our commitment to engage global and diversified endpoint AI use cases,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of WiseEye Smart Image Sensing business at Himax. “We look forward to putting our expertise on display at the CES this year by demonstrating how our ultralow power AI technologies can be leveraged by partners, such as Useful Sensors, to create applications focused on significantly improving people’s daily lives.”
