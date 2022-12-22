Himax and Useful Sensors to bring “AI Interfaces for Everyday Objects” at CES 2023

Dec. 22, 2022 3:48 AM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Useful Sensors will jointly showcase “AI Interfaces for Everyday Objects” endpoint AI appliances incorporating Useful Sensors’ Person Sensor and Gesture Sensor, embedded with Himax WiseEye™ Smart Image Sensing solution at CES 2023 from January 5 – 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

