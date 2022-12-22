European markets in green as global sentiment gets a boost

London +0.50% . UK Q3 final GDP -0.3% vs -0.2% q/q prelim

Germany +0.43% .

France +0.52% .

ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos remarks 50bps hikes may be the new standard.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.40% in early morning trade with most sectors and major bourses trading in marginally positive territory. Oil and gas stocks led minor gains, while household goods led losses.

Coming up in the session: No major events for the day.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 3.63%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down two basis point to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 3.59%.