Clear Channel Outdoor to divest its Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group

Dec. 22, 2022 4:03 AM ETClear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) agrees to sell its business in Switzerland to Goldbach Group AG, an affiliate of TX Group AG, for CHF 86.0M, or $92.7M.
  • The company continues review of strategic alternatives for its European businesses.
  • The company's Swiss

