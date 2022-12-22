Clear Channel Outdoor to divest its Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group
Dec. 22, 2022 4:03 AM ETClear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) agrees to sell its business in Switzerland to Goldbach Group AG, an affiliate of TX Group AG, for CHF 86.0M, or $92.7M.
- The company continues review of strategic alternatives for its European businesses.
- The company's Swiss business is expected to contribute ~$9.7M to Europe segment adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
- The all-cash consideration represents a transaction multiple of approximately 9.5x Segment Adjusted EBITDA contribution.
- Net proceeds from the sale to improve its liquidity position and increase financial flexibility, subject to any limitations set forth in its debt agreements.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023.
- There can be no assurance that the strategic review of our European businesses will result in any additional transactions or particular outcomes.
