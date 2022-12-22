Astellas Pharma, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda join hands to reduce environmental burden in the field of pharmaceutical packaging
Dec. 22, 2022 4:15 AM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY), ALPMY, TAK, DSNKY, ALPMF, ESALF, DSKYF, TKPHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF), Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) have agreed the collaboration to reduce environmental burden in the field of pharmaceutical packaging.
- Per the terms, the four firms will aim to promote the use of more environmentaly friendly packaging for pharmaceutical products by sharing knowledge on packaging technologies to reduce environmental burden.
- With the move, all the four parties aim to ensure that society benefits from this collaboration to harmonize corporate activities with the global environment.
- In the future, the four companies expect to expand this collaboration beyond the four companies by calling on other companies in order to reduce further environmental burden.
