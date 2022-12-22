Rhyolite Resources announces resignation of CEO Fred Stanford

Dec. 22, 2022 4:27 AM ETRhyolite Resources Ltd. (RHRYF), RYE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • On heels of the decision by the board of Rhyolite Resources (OTC:RHRYF) to cease further development of the Muckahi Mining System. The company has reached a settlement with Fred Stanford who will resign from his duties as Chief Executive Officer

