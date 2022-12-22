GSK (NYSE:GSK) said on Wednesday that the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized the company and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) COVID-19 booster vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta in adults aged 18 and above in Great Britain.

The British pharma giant added that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (B.1.351 strain) vaccine is the first and only protein-based variant COVID-19 booster vaccine approved in Great Britain and the EU.

The MHRA approval follows the European Commission's approval last month, which included Northern Ireland.

The vaccine is indicated as a booster for adults who have previously received a mRNA or adenoviral COVID-19 vaccine.

The approval was backed by data from two separate immunogenicity trials, including one comparative trial with an approved mRNA booster as a comparator.

GSK said that these trials were carried out at times when the Omicron variant was predominantly circulating and the vaccine induced a neutralizing antibody response against all tested variants of concern.

The booster shot was was developed jointly by Sanofi and GSK.

The companies added that VidPrevtyn Beta is a monovalent, recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi, modelled on the Beta variant spike antigen and includes GSK's pandemic adjuvant.

The vaccine's research and development was supported by U.S. federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.