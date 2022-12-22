GSK, Sanofi COVID booster vaccine gets approval in UK

Dec. 22, 2022 4:39 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), SNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Hand of medical worker preparing for taking a booster shot of vaccine

Vitalii Petrushenko/iStock via Getty Images

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said on Wednesday that the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized the company and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) COVID-19 booster vaccine VidPrevtyn Beta in adults aged 18 and above in Great Britain.

The British pharma

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.