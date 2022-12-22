FLYHT mourns passing of interim CEO, Director Bill Tempany

Dec. 22, 2022 4:34 AM ETFLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLYLF), FLY:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) announces that William T. "Bill" Tempany, the company's interim CEO and a member of the company's board, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022.
  • The board issued the following statement: "Bill re-assumed the CEO role at FLYHT just over two years ago and quickly refocused the company on a software-first strategy."
  • The company has named Kent Jacobs, President, as interim Chief Executive Officer.
  • Mr. Tempany had promoted Mr. Jacobs in November 2021, to oversee day-to-day operations and to launch and commercialize the Edge.

