Okyo stock rises 10% on FDA nod to start trial of dry eye disease therapy
Dec. 22, 2022 4:56 AM ETOKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Okyo Pharma's (NASDAQ:OKYO) investigational new drug (IND) to start a phase 2 trial of OK-101 for treating dry eye disease (DED).
- The London-based company said that the FDA previously agreed with its plans for designating primary and secondary efficacy goals covering both a sign and a symptom of DED in the clinical study protocol.
- The study is expected to open enrollment in Q1 2023.
- "Should our Phase 2 study meet its prespecified primary endpoint, it may accelerate the timeline to a new drug application (NDA) filing for OK-101 with the FDA," said Okyo CEO Gary Jacob.
- OKYO +9.77% to $2.36 premarket Dec. 22
