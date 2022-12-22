Okyo stock rises 10% on FDA nod to start trial of dry eye disease therapy

Dec. 22, 2022 4:56 AM ETOKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Light beam is shining through retina and lens on eyesight exam

Zorica Nastasic

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Okyo Pharma's (NASDAQ:OKYO) investigational new drug (IND) to start a phase 2 trial of OK-101 for treating dry eye disease (DED).
  • The London-based company said that the FDA previously agreed

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.