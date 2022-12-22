Centaurus Energy to complete 500:1 consolidation of common shares
- Centaurus Energy (OTCPK:CTARF) to complete the five-hundred to one (500:1) consolidation of common shares to enhance liquidity to the common shares and for the benefit of existing and future shareholders.
- The common share will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis under the same stock symbols at the opening of markets on December 23, 2022.
- Every 500 common shares will be consolidated into one common share, thereby consolidating 544,059,237 common shares to be consolidated into an aggregate of ~1,088,118 common shares, subject to rounding.
- The exercise price and number of common shares of the Corporation issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options, warrants or other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.
