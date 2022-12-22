Osaka Gas USA, Tallgrass & Green Plains team up to study e-methane production from biomass-based CO2 in the U.S. Midwest
Dec. 22, 2022 5:21 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE), OSGSF, OSGSYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), Tallgrass and Osaka Gas USA (OTCPK:OSGSY), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Osaka Gas notifies the commencement of a joint feasibility study to evaluate the production of up to 200K tons per year of synthetic methane in the U.S. Midwest.
- The project partners aim to produce synthetic methane from low-carbon hydrogen and biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from ethanol biorefineries owned and operated by Green Plains.
- The joint study, which is scheduled to be complete in mid-2023, will focus on the production of low-carbon hydrogen.
- Concurrent to the joint study, Osaka Gas USA will examine strategies to liquefy synthetic methane at Freeport LNG and transport it to Japan, where it would be used for city gas applications.
- The project is in line with the Japanese government's goal to replace 90% of Japan’s city gas volumes with e-methane by 2050.
Comments (1)