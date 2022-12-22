KKR to acquire SK E&S’ newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares
Dec. 22, 2022 5:31 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) has entered into an agreement with South Korean energy company, SK E&S to acquire SK E&S’ newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares (RCPS).
- SK E&S is a member of the SK Group, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates.
- The investment extends KKR and SK E&S’ ongoing relationship and advances SK E&S’ efforts as a clean energy solutions provider.
- The move marks KKR’s second investment in SK E&S through the purchase of newly issued RCPS, following an initial investment in November 2021, and also marks KKR’s latest investment in South Korea and the renewables sector.
