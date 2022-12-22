The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed a review of Alvotech's (NASDAQ:ALVO) application seeking approval of AVT02 as a high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira and noted that an approval requires satisfactory outcome of upcoming facility reinspection.

The company said the FDA issued a complete response letter on Dec. 20 and noted that the data provided in the biologics license application (BLA) was sufficient to support a determination of interchangeability.

The key requirement for approval is the same as for the original BLA, which is a satisfactory outcome of the facility reinspection of Alvotech's facility in Reykjavik, Iceland, the company added.

In September, the FDA had issued a letter to Alvotech citing certain deficiencies in the manufacturing facility in Reykjavik.

Alvotech noted that it is working with the FDA to schedule a reinspection in Q1 2023.

The FDA is now expected to make a decision on the application by April 13, 2023.

"I'm very pleased to receive confirmation from the FDA that it has completed its review of the interchangeability application for AVT02 and that approval can be granted after Alvotech has fulfilled the agency’s inspection requirements. We remain excited about the anticipated launch of AVT02 in the U.S. on July 1, 2023 and strongly believe that Alvotech's interchangeable biosimilar will increase patient access in the U.S. to this important therapy," said Alvotech Founder and Executive Chairman Robert Wessman.

As per a settlement agreement with AbbVie's, Alvotech has license entry date in the U.S. of July 1, 2023.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), is Alvotech's exclusive strategic partner for commercializing AVT02 in the U.S., according to the Iceland-based company.

Alvotech noted that AVT02 has been launched in 17 markets globally, including Canada, Germany, and France and has received marketing approval in 35 countries.

ALVO +6.51% to $8.84 premarket Dec. 22