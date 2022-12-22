Angion Biomedica gets Nasdaq listing deficiency letter
Dec. 22, 2022 5:40 AM ETAngion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) said Thursday that it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying that company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as per certain listing rules.
- The letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting.
- The letter does not impact the company's listing on the Nasdaq at this time and company's ongoing strategic realignment process are not affected by the receipt of the letter from Nasdaq.
- Nasdaq has provided ANGN 180 calendar days to regain compliance, until June 13, 2023.
- If ANGN does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of 180-day period, the company may be afforded additional 180-day calendar day to regain compliance.
- The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency, including effecting a reverse stock split and regain compliance with Nasdaq.
