With Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) set to report its second-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, investors will focus on the chipmaker's AI initiatives and PC sales, along with the impact on revenue due to its recently announced foundry business.

The Santa Clara, California-based technology company has had a rough year so far, with its market capitalization dropping by about 40% YTD. The stock has fallen by about 16% in the last 12 months, compared to a rise of about 18.5% in the broader S&P500 Index.

After the chipmaker's topline performance during the previous quarter, investors have been cautious about Intel's AI efforts and data center recovery. For the upcoming second-quarter results, Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $0.10 on revenue of $12.98 billion.

Amidst a competitive market, Intel has been working through its 5 nodes in 4 years plan, which could be crucial as artificial intelligence facilitates a demand for cutting-edge chips. Analysts are optimistic about Intel's Gaudi 3 release, which is expected to generate revenues during the second half of the year.

With Intel's foundry business opening in February this year, it also remains to be seen how the new investment could pay off during the second half of the year after having secured large orders from clients like Microsoft for its 18A process node. The company had said in April that it expects to achieve break-even operating margins by 2030.

While analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald expect Intel to remain relatively optimistic around a recovery in the second half of 2024 in both non-AI servers and traditional PC, it also noted that third party estimates for overall 2024 PC unit growth has tempered in recent months, driven by weakness in China.

"PC sales have fallen for two consecutive years, and while expectations were for a return to growth in 2024, it appears that these expectations have been slightly dampened compared to expectations a few months prior," added the brokerage.

Another analyst, Bernstein had also lowered Intel's estimated earnings per share for the second quarter to $0.08 on revenue of $12.74 billion.

"PCs admittedly looked a bit better in Q2, but CPUs appear to have overshipped meaningfully for the last several quarters, which may damper things." said Bernstein analysts.

Intel also expects to eliminate thousands of jobs as it works to reduce its costs and help fund its turnaround plan.

"Intel Corporation has been struggling with poor earnings and sales, leading to multi-year low stock prices," said Seeking Alpha analyst Anna Sokolidou. "Despite these challenges, Intel is heavily investing in AI and remains a strong competitor to Nvidia," she added.

Over the last two years, Intel has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Seeking Alpha analysts are bullish and rated the stock as a Buy. However, Wall Street is cautious and considers the stock as a Hold. Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings also considered the stock a Hold, with a score of 3.13 out of 5, dragged down by its momentum factor.

Over the last three months, Intel has had a significant amount of downward revisions with EPS estimates revised downward 14 times vs. no upward revisions, and revenue estimates revised downward 15 times vs. no upward revisions.