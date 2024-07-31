Meta Platforms GAAP EPS of $5.16 beats by $0.40, revenue of $39.07B beats by $760M

Jul. 31, 2024 4:06 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • Meta Platforms press release (NASDAQ:META): Q2 GAAP EPS of $5.16 beats by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $39.07B (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $760M.
  • Shares +6%.
  • Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.27 billion on average for June 2024, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News