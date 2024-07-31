Meta Platforms GAAP EPS of $5.16 beats by $0.40, revenue of $39.07B beats by $760M

- Meta Platforms press release (NASDAQ:META): Q2 GAAP EPS of $5.16 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $39.07B (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $760M.
- Shares +6%.
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.27 billion on average for June 2024, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
- Ad impressions – Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 10% year-over-year.
- Average price per ad – Average price per ad increased by 10% year-over-year.
- Headcount – Headcount was 70,799 as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.
Expect third quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $38.5-41 billion vs. $39.18B consensus. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is a 2% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.
We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $96-99 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook.
