Etsy GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.05, revenue of $647.8M beats by $18.58M

- Etsy press release (NASDAQ:ETSY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $647.8M (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.58M.
- Consolidated GMS was $2.9 billion, down 2.1% year-over-year and down 1.9% on a currency-neutral basis. Consolidated GMS included a small headwind from the divestiture of Elo7.
-
Consolidated Q3 24 Financial Guidance
Q3 24 Guidance
GMS
Take Rate
Similar to Q2 24
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
~27%
