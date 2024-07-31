Etsy GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.05, revenue of $647.8M beats by $18.58M

Jul. 31, 2024 4:08 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Etsy press release (NASDAQ:ETSY): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $647.8M (+3.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.58M.
  • Consolidated GMS was $2.9 billion, down 2.1% year-over-year and down 1.9% on a currency-neutral basis. Consolidated GMS included a small headwind from the divestiture of Elo7.

  • Consolidated Q3 24 Financial Guidance 

     

    Q3 24 Guidance

    GMS

    		  

    Take Rate

    Similar to Q2 24

    Adjusted EBITDA Margin

    ~27%

Recommended For You

About ETSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETSY--
Etsy, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News