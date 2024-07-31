Western Digital Q4 results surpass estimates as Cloud revenue grows 21%

Western Digital's (NASDAQ:WDC) fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results surpassed estimates as Cloud segment revenue increased more than 20% quarter over quarter, the company reported Wednesday after markets closed.

However, the company's expectations for the quarter in progress fell slightly short of estimates.

For the quarter ended June 30, Western Digital reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.44 versus the consensus estimate of $1.17. The data storage company reported a total revenue of $3.76B versus the estimate of $3.74B.

The Cloud revenue segment increased 21% quarter over quarter, the company reported, as the Cloud represents about 50% of the revenue total.

Looking ahead, Western Digital expects earnings per share ranging from $1.55 to $1.85 and revenue of $4B to $4.2B for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Analysts estimates called for earnings per share of $1.75 on revenue of $4.24B

"Together, with the structural changes we have made to strengthen our operations, we are benefitting from the broad recovery we are seeing across our end markets and structurally improving through-cycle profitability for both Flash and HDD," said Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler.

"The emergence of the AI Data Cycle marks a transformational period within our industry that will drive fundamental shifts across our end markets, increasing the need for storage and creating new demand drivers," he added.

Rival data storage company Seagate Technology (STX) beat both fourth quarter and outlook estimates when it reported last week.