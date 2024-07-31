VICI Properties FFO of $0.71 beats by $0.05, revenue of $957M beats by $3.32M

Jul. 31, 2024 4:17 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • VICI Properties press release (NYSE:VICI): Q2 FFO of $0.71 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $957M (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.32M.
  • Raised AFFO guidance for full year 2024 to between $2,350 million and $2,370 million, or between $2.24 and $2.26 per diluted share

Recommended For You

About VICI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VICI--
VICI Properties Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News