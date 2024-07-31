- VICI Properties press release (NYSE:VICI): Q2 FFO of $0.71 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $957M (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.32M.
- Raised AFFO guidance for full year 2024 to between $2,350 million and $2,370 million, or between $2.24 and $2.26 per diluted share
