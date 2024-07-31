Antero Midstream Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.04, revenue of $269.8M in-line

Jul. 31, 2024 4:29 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Antero Midstream press release (NYSE:AM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $269.8M (+4.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).
  • Capital expenditures were $51 million.

Recommended For You

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News