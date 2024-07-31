Antero Midstream Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.04, revenue of $269.8M in-line

- Antero Midstream press release (NYSE:AM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $269.8M (+4.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).
- Capital expenditures were $51 million.
- Free Cash Flow after dividends was $43 million, a 41% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).
- Maintained Leverage of 3.1x as of June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure).
- Low pressure gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2024 averaged 3,258 MMcf/d, a 1% decrease as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Compression volumes for the second quarter of 2024 averaged 3,246 MMcf/d, in line with the prior year quarter.
