Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares traded in the green on Wednesday, snapping six consecutive days of losses. The stock closed up 2.20% at $64.48.

UBER stock rose about 31% in the last 12 months. YTD, the stock is trading up 2.5%, compared to the broader S&P 500 market which is up 15.8%.

The ride-hailing company said today that it and BYD Company Limited partnered to bring 100,000 new BYD electric vehicles onto the Uber platform across key global markets.

Uber also won a legal battle in Pennsylvania today when a federal judge in Philadelphia dismissed a lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Looking at Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, this company has a Hold rating with a score of 3.14 out of 5.

When it comes to Wall Street analysis, 30 out of 49 analysts recommend a Strong Buy, 14 recommend a Buy, and 5 recommend it as a Hold.

According to SA analyst Gary Alexander, “The company's Q2 guidance implies that constant-currency bookings growth rates may even accelerate next quarter. Meanwhile, the company is reaching record adjusted EBITDA levels, fueled by maturation and economies of scale in the delivery business. Though not a value stock, Uber is well positioned to continue benefiting from the rise of the "sharing economy" as fewer people choose to own cars.”

Seeking Alpha analysts have a Buy rating on the company.