- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.09 and the consensus revenue estimate is $39.66M.
- Over the last 2 years, MP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
