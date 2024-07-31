- ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) reported topline data Wednesday from a Phase 2 study of its CD47-blocking drug candidate evorpacept in the treatment of HER2+ gastric cancer.
- The study showed the evorpacept drug combination achieved an overall response rate of 40.3%, compared with 26.6% for the control arm. Median duration of response was 15.7 months, compared with 7.6 months. The data was released after market close.
- Evorpacept was tested in combination with trastuzumab; Cyramza, also known as ramucirumab; and paclitaxel against trastuzumab, Cyramza and paclitaxel alone for the treatment of patients with HER2+ gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, where all patients had received an anti-HER2 agent in prior lines of therapy, according to a statement.
- ALX stock closed 12% lower Wednesday ahead of the news. The company announced Wednesday morning that it planned to hold a conference call after market close to discuss the data.
