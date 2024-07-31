MGM Resorts tops estimates as results in Macau and Las Vegas shine

Jul. 31, 2024 4:43 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM) StockBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reported consolidated revenue was up 10% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, vs. $4.2 billion consensus. The revenue growth was noted to be primarily due to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after

Recommended For You

About MGM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGM--
MGM Resorts International

Trending Analysis

Trending News