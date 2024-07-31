MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reported consolidated revenue was up 10% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, vs. $4.2 billion consensus. The revenue growth was noted to be primarily due to an increase in revenue at MGM China resulting from the continued ramp up of operations after the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in Macau in the first quarter of 2023. MGM China reported a 33% increase in casino revenue to $891 million.

Las Vegas Strip resorts generated $2.21 billion in revenue to edge past the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion and top last year's mark by 2.7%. Strip table games win was 6% higher for the quarter, but slot handle and slot win were both lower. Strip revenue per available room improved to $240 from $224 a year ago. The Strip occupancy rate rose to 97% from 96% a year ago.

Regional casinos saw a 1% increase in revenue during the quarter. Slot win was up 2%, while table games win fell 3%.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter was $1.2 billion. EPS was $0.86 vs. $0.59 consensus and $0.59 a year ago.

CEO update: "We made significant progress with our international digital strategy by adding both an in-house sports product and live dealer capabilities to our online gaming offerings. We're excited by the progress we're making as a company against our strategic priorities and anticipate carrying our current momentum forward into the back half of the year."

On the capital allocation front, MGM Resorts (MGM) said it remains committed to returning capital to its shareholders. During Q2, MGM (MGM) returned more than $400 million through share repurchases. The casino giant has reduced its overall number of shares by nearly 40% since the beginning of 2021.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) moved up 1.89% in postmarket trading to $40.50.