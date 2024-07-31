Gold posts record-high settlement as Middle East flares, Fed's Powell hints at rate cut

Most-active gold futures extended gains to a new all-time record closing high, as surging Middle East tensions and hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts restored prices back above the psychologically important $2,400/oz level.

The yellow metal is enjoying some safe-haven buying on fears of a wider Israel-Palestine conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sparked investor hopes for a September rate cut by stating that policymakers are gaining more confidence that inflation is steadily approaching the 2% target.

Most-active Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for December delivery closed +0.9% to $2,473/oz topped the previous record-high settlement of $2,467.80/oz from July 16, although the intraday high of $2,474.30 came in a bit short of the all-time intraday high of $2,488.40 from July 17.

The front-month August contract also ended +0.9% to $2,426.50/oz, its fifth highest close in history and its best settlement value since July 18.

Front-month August silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled +1.4% to $28.778/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (GLDM), (AAAU), (SGOL), (BAR), (OUNZ), (SLV), (PSLV), (SIVR), (SIL), (SILJ)

Precious metals miners scored broad gains in Wednesday's trading, including New Gold (NGD) +12.1%, Harmony Gold (HMY) +7%, US Gold (USAU) +5.4%, Sibanye Gold (SBSW) +4.4%, Gold Royalty (GROY) +4.3%, Gold Fields (GFI) +4.2%, Equinox Gold (EQX) +4%, Silvercrest Metals (SILV) +3.9%, Pan American Silver (PAAS) +3.8%, Kinross Gold (KGC) +3.6%, Coeur Mining (CDE) +3.5%, Newmont (NEM) +3.5%, McEwen Mining (MUX) +3.4%, Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) +3.2%.

Gold held onto most of the day's gains in post-market electronic trading after the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark interest rate steady in a 5.25%-5.5% range.

Fed rate cuts coupled with geopolitical risk in the Middle East potentially could push gold as high as $2,700/oz, RJO Futures analyst Bob Haberkorn said, according to Reuters.

"Gold and silver are rallying as Chair Powell's comments indicate a September rate cut is likely," independent metals trader Tai Wong told Reuters, but Powell "did effectively close the door on a 50 bps move. It remains to be seen if gold can make new all-time highs given the Fed has just met recently expanded expectations."