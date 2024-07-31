Vanda Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.13, revenue of $50.5M beats by $2.64M

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:VNDA): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $50.5M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.64M.

  • 2024 Financial Guidance

    Vanda reinstates financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2024:

    Full Year 2024

    Financial Objectives

    Full Year 2024

    Guidance

    Total revenues

    $180 to $210 million

    Year-end 2024 Cash

    $360 to $390 million

Recommended For You

About VNDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNDA--
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News