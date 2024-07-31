- Vanda Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:VNDA): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $50.5M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.64M.
2024 Financial Guidance
Vanda reinstates financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2024:
Full Year 2024
Financial Objectives
Full Year 2024
Guidance
Total revenues
$180 to $210 million
Year-end 2024 Cash
$360 to $390 million
