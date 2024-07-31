Psyence enters into $25M common stock purchase agreement with White Lion Capital

- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) on Wednesday said it has entered into a $25 million common stock purchase agreement with California-based institutional investor White Lion Capital.
- Psyence Biomed will have the option, but not the obligation, to sell to White Lion up to $25 million in shares of common stock over a 24-month period.
- The price to be paid by White Lion for any shares that Psyence Biomed requires White Lion to purchase will depend on the type of purchase notice that the company delivers.
- PBM +3.83% after hours to $0.6116.
- Source: Press Release
