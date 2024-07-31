Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) posted its first quarterly loss since Q3 2023 as the block subsidy bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving event that took place in April reduced available production for all bitcoin miners, including Riot.

Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.32, vs. -$0.14 average analyst estimate, compared with $0.82 in Q1 and -$0.16 in Q2 2023.

Total revenue of $70.0M, trailing the $71.6M expected, fell from $79.3M in the previous quarter and $76.7M a year ago. The slump was mainly driven by a $9.7M decrease in engineering revenues, offset by a $6M gain in bitcoin mining revenue.

(RIOT) edged down 1% in after-hours trading.

During the quarter, Riot (RIOT) produced 844 bitcoins (BTC-USD), down 52% from the 1,775 BTC generated a year before, primarily due to the halving event and increases in network difficulty.

The quadrennial halving, as well as an increase in the global network hash rate, also weighed on Riot's (RIOT) average cost to mine bitcoin (BTC-USD). Inclusive of power credits, that cost surged to $25.3K in Q2 from $5.73K in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$75.2M vs. $245.7M in Q1 and $24.3M in the year-earlier period.

As of June 30, 2024, Riot (RIOT) held 9,334 in unencumbered bitcoin (BTC-USD), which equates to $585.0M assuming a market price for one BTC on June 30.