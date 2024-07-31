Exact Sciences in license agreement with TwinStrand for nucleic acid sequencing

- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has signed a license agreement with TwinStrand Biosciences gaining access to the latter's cell free nucleic acid sequencing technology.
- The license will allow Exact to use the TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing, "which increases the accuracy of next-generation sequencing by as much as 10,000 times, allowing the detection of ultra-low frequency mutations that would otherwise be hidden by technical noise inherent to the sequencing process," according to TwinStrand.
- Exact CEO Kevin Conroy noted the technology would help in developing new early cancer detection and precision oncology capabilities.
