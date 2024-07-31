Alamos Gold beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms FY24 outlook

- Alamos Gold press release (NYSE:AGI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $332.6M (+27.4% Y/Y) beats by $39.46M.
- Produced a record 139,100 ounces of gold, exceeding quarterly guidance of 123,000 to 133,000 ounces.
- Record free cash flow1 of $106.9 million.
- Record cash flow from operating activities of $194.5 million (including $190.6 million, or $0.48 per share before changes in working capital1), an 80% increase from the first quarter of 2024 reflecting strong operating performance and margin expansion.
Outlook and Strategy
2024 Guidance - excludes Magino Young-Davidson Island Gold Mulatos Lynn Lake Total Gold production(000's ounces) 180 - 195 145 - 160 160 - 170 485 - 525 Cost of sales, including amortization (in millions) (3) $620 Cost of sales, including amortization ($ per ounce) (3) $1,225 Total cash costs ($ per ounce) (1) $950 - $1,000 $550 - $600 $925 - $975 — $825 - $875 All-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce) (1) $1,125 - $1,175 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce) (1)(2) $1,175 - $1,225 $875 - $925 $1,000 - $1,050 — Capital expenditures (in millions) Sustaining capita l(1) $40 - $45 $50 - $55 $3 - $5 — $93 - $105 Growth capital (1) $20 - $25 $210 - $230 $2 - $5 — $232 - $260 Total Sustaining and Growth Capita l(1)- producing mines $60 - $70 $260 - $285 $5 - $10 — $325 - $365 Growth capital - development projects $25 $25 Capitalized exploration (1) $10 $13 $9 $9 $41 Total capital expenditures and capitalized exploration (1) $70 - $80 $273 - $298 $14 - $19 $34 $391 - $431