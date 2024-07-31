Alamos Gold beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms FY24 outlook

  • Alamos Gold press release (NYSE:AGI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $332.6M (+27.4% Y/Y) beats by $39.46M.
  • Produced a record 139,100 ounces of gold, exceeding quarterly guidance of 123,000 to 133,000 ounces.
  • Record free cash flow

