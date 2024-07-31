- The Association of American Railroads [AAR] reported on Wednesday that for the week ending July 27, 2024, U.S. rail traffic was 508,496 carloads and intermodal units, up 5.3% year-over-year.
- Total carloads for the week fell 0.5% to 228,845 carloads, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 279,651 containers and trailers, rising 10.5%.
- Four of the 10 carload commodity groups posted a year-over-year increase for the week. They included grain, farm products excluding grain, and food, and forest products.
- Commodity groups that fell year-over-year for the week included coal, nonmetallic minerals, and metallic ores and metals.
- North American rail volume for the week, on 10 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads was 329,218 carloads, down 2.4% year-over-year, and 356,464 intermodal units, up 6.6%.
- Canadian railroads reported 84,556 carloads for the week, down 4.0%, and 64,306 intermodal units, down 6.2%.
- Mexican railroads reported 15,817 carloads for the week, down 18.3% and 12,507 intermodal units, down 3.8%.
- Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (BIPC).
