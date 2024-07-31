- Glaukos press release (NYSE:GKOS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $95.7M (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.8M.
- The company ended the second quarter of 2024 with approximately $266.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.
2024 Revenue Guidance
The company expects 2024 net sales to be in the range of $370 million to $376 million based on the latest foreign currency exchange rates (prior $357 to $365 million) vs. $363.01M consensus.
Glaukos reports mixed Q2 results; raises FY24 revenue outlook
