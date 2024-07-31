Glaukos reports mixed Q2 results; raises FY24 revenue outlook

Jul. 31, 2024 5:37 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Glaukos press release (NYSE:GKOS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $95.7M (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.8M.
  • The company ended the second quarter of 2024 with approximately $266.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

