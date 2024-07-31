23andMe CEO Wojcicki offers to buy DNA-testing company for 40c a share

23andME (NASDAQ:ME) CEO Anne Wojcicki made an offer to purchase the DNA-testing company for 40c a share.

Wojcicki delivered a non-binding offer to the 23andME board's special committee on Monday, according to a 13D filing. The offer indicates that Wojcicki is in talks with potential financing sources, and a potential deal would be fully financed by committed equity financing.

The bid comes after Wojcicki, who owns an almost 25% stake in 23andME, in April disclosed that she was considering a proposal to take the struggling DNA-testing company private, just under three years since its market debut.

A 40c a share bid represents no premium to 23andMe's (ME) closing price of 40c on Wednesday.

23andMe (ME), which had a market value of over $6B at its peak, has seen its stock crater over the years as its DNA tests were no longer as popular as they once were. Its current market capitalization is just $206M.