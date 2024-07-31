Teladoc falls 16% after withdrawing 2024 guidance, long-term outlook

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) after Wednesday's closing bell said it was withdrawing its 2024 financial guidance, as well as its three-year business outlook, sending shares down ~16%.
The telehealth provider also released its Q2 financial results, which missed on the top line but beat on the top.
Teladoc was hurt in the quarter by a $790M goodwill impairment charge related to estimate changes in future cash flows from its BetterHelp mental health segment. The company net loss in the quarter was $837.7M.
For 2024, Teladoc sees revenue growth in the low single digits to mid-single digits compared to 2023.