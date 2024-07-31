- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-106.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.73B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
PBF Energy Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
