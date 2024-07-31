Targa Resources Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

Jul. 31, 2024 7:14 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP) StockBy: Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan, SA News Editor
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About TRGP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRGP--
Targa Resources Corp.

Trending Analysis

Trending News