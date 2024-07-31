Targa Resources Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
