AerCap Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

- AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
