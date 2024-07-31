Ball Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

Jul. 31, 2024 7:19 PM ETBall Corporation (BALL) StockBy: Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan, SA News Editor
  • Ball (NYSE:BALL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (-13.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BALL has beaten EPS estimates

