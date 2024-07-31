- Ball (NYSE:BALL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BALL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Ball Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
