WESCO Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

- WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.62 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.56B (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
More on WESCO
- WESCO International: Critical To Enable Growth As The World Deploys More EVs
- Bargain Wesco Preferred Stock: More Like A High Yield 1 Year Bond
- WESCO International: Healthy Demand Drivers, And Attractive Valuations (Rating Upgrade)
- Wesco purchases entroCIM for $30M
- Wesco International downgraded at Baird on revised sales forecast