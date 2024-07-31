WESCO Q2 2024 Earnings Preview

Jul. 31, 2024 7:21 PM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC) StockBy: Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan, SA News Editor
  • WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.62 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.56B (-3.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WCC has beaten EPS estimates

