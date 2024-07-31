U.S. crude surges to biggest gain since October after strike kills Hamas leader in Iran

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 4% on Wednesday, after top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, just hours after Israel struck a senior Hezbollah military leader in Beirut, ratcheting up fears of a potential direct conflict between Israel and Iran.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News