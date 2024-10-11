Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced that its board approved several significant corporate decisions. During the recent meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Chairman Xiaoming Hu and appointed Dr. Xueqin Dong as his successor. Additionally, Dr. Dong stepped down as CEO, and Mr. Feng Chen has been appointed as
Kandi Technologies announces aggressive growth targets, eyes U.S. IPO
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About KNDI Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|KNDI
|-
|-
|Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.