CVS Health snaps six straight sessions of gains

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) traded marginally lower on Friday after rising from a low of $62.92 from the past six trading sessions, where shares grew overall 6% to a high of $66.63.
Today’s the stock price closed at $66.6.
YTD the CVS
Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) traded marginally lower on Friday after rising from a low of $62.92 from the past six trading sessions, where shares grew overall 6% to a high of $66.63.
Today’s the stock price closed at $66.6.
YTD the CVS
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CVS
|-
|-
|CVS Health Corporation