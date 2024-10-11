International Paper receives shareholder approval for the acquisition of DS Smith

(<1min)
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) on Friday said that it has received the necessary shareholder approval for its pending acquisition of DS Smith.
  • Earlier this week, DS Smith also received the necessary shareholder approval for the combination.
  • International Paper will report the final vote

