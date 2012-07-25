Online travel names sell off in response to TripAdvisor's (TRIP -16.5%) Q2 revenue miss, PCLN...

Jul. 25, 2012 11:24 AM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIP, BKNG, EXPE, OWWBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Online travel names sell off in response to TripAdvisor's (TRIP -16.5%) Q2 revenue miss, PCLN -3.9%. EXPE -3.9%. OWW -1.2%. During its earnings call, TripAdvisor noted international ad rates fell, and that efforts to improve "traffic quality" also took a toll. The company reiterated guidance for "high teens" 2012 revenue growth, but that's below a 21% consensus. Benchmark is worried aggressive search ad spending by travel agencies could be hurting TripAdvisor's search ad returns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.