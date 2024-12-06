Allstate Corporation 7.375% DEP PFD J declares $0.4609 dividend

- Allstate Corporation 7.375% DEP PFD J (ALL.PR.J) declares $0.4609/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.77%
- Payable Jan. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 31.
