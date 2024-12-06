- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) declares $0.225/share quarterly dividend, 18.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.190.
- Forward yield 1.22%
- Payable Feb. 7; for shareholders of record Dec. 20; ex-div Dec. 20.
