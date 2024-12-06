Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares goes ex dividend Monday

Dec. 06, 2024 3:51 PM ETAlmacenes Éxito S.A. (EXTOY) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
(<1min)

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EXTOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXTOY--
Almacenes Éxito S.A.

Trending Analysis

Trending News