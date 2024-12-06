- Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares (NYSE:EXTO) had declared $0.0353/share quarterly dividend,
- Payable Dec. 17; for shareholders of record Dec. 9; ex-div Dec. 9.
- See EXTO Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares
- Historical earnings data for Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares
- Dividend scorecard for Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares
- Financial information for Almacenes Exito S.A. American Depositary Share, each representing eight (8) Common Shares