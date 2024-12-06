UnitedHealth shooting weighs on health insurance stocks

(<1min)
UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, USA

JHVEPhoto

  • Shares of major health insurers lost ground Friday in the aftermath of the shooting death of the head of UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) UnitedHealthcare division earlier this week.
  • UnitedHealth (UNH) shares closed 5% lower Friday, with Elevance (ELV

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Trending Analysis

Trending News