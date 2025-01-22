EnergyWarren Buffett's Pilot Co shuts oil trading business - ReutersJan. 22, 2025 1:43 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) Stock, BRK.B StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 CommentsPlay(1min) Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Pilot Co is shuttering its international oil trading business, with the aim of refocusing on its Pilot Flying J service stations and truck stops in the U.S., Reuters reported Tuesday. The company has dismissed nearly allRecommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgBRK.ABRK.A--BRK.BBRK.B--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News