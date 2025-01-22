Warren Buffett's Pilot Co shuts oil trading business - Reuters

Jan. 22, 2025 1:43 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) Stock, BRK.B StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
(1min)
Warren Buffet And Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speak On Goldman"s Detroit Investment Initiative

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Pilot Co is shuttering its international oil trading business, with the aim of refocusing on its Pilot Flying J service stations and truck stops in the U.S., Reuters reported Tuesday.

The company has dismissed nearly all

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A
--
BRK.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News