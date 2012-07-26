More on Expedia's Q2: Strong results fueled by 20% Y/Y increase in transactions of 23.1M (Q1 had...

Jul. 26, 2012 5:01 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, TRIPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
More on Expedia's Q2: Strong results fueled by 20% Y/Y increase in transactions of 23.1M (Q1 had 18% growth). Hotel room nights +22%, revenue per room night -5%. Air tickets sold +3%, revenue per air ticket -11%. International revenue 38% of total, even with prior year. Cost of revenue +17%, outpacing revenue growth. 3M shares repurchased at average price of $33.24. EXPE +12.1% AH. PCLN +1.9%. TRIP +2.5%. (PR)
